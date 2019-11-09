Modern Warfare update adds new mode and maps

Modern Warfare has not long been released, but there's already a new update for the game that adds a brand new game mode, along with two new maps and new playlists to the game, alongside the expected bug fixes and optimizations.

Shoot House 24/7 is a new game mode that will see players work through a mixture of Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination and Headquarters modes, so if you're undecided on what to play, this seems like the perfect new way to play.

In addition, there's two new maps, known as Shoot House and Krovnik Farmland. Shoot House is a small map with a three-lane design which forces you into close quarters combat, with nowhere to hide, it's a very intense setting. Krovnik Farmland, on the other hand, is a huge open area, as you might expect from the name, which leads to an entirely different type of encounter.

Of course, there's bug-fixes aplenty too, and changes to weapon balancing including increased hip fire spread on assault rifles and other weapons such as the MG34 and PKM, which addresses one small complaint some gamers had with those weapons, making them more realistic. You'll now find, as you'd expect, hip firing less effective.

There's rumored to be a lot of new maps coming over the next year, so stay tuned to GameFront for any further updates.