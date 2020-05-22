Monaco looks better than ever in latest F1 2020 trailer

Everyone who knows even the slightest thing about Formula 1 knows about the infamous Monaco circuit, one of the most challenging tracks in the sport, and with good reason - I've never managed to get around it in one piece in any of the F1 games I've played to date.

It's back in the upcoming F1 2020 release, and it's looking better than ever. As you can see from the trailer below, the level of detail is simply stunning. Monaco is far more exciting and varied compared to most Formula 1 circuits, being set on a small island and utilizing regular streets. It's undoubtedly high octane.

It's a staple track of any racing game, and frankly, it looks better than ever. I still doubt I'll be able to get around the track at anything like a competitive speed without destroying every wing and body part on the car, though.

I envy the skills of the driver above, that's for sure. F1 2020 is due to release on the 10th of July, and we'll be sure to check it out once it does.