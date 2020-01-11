Monster Hunter World: Iceborne might delete your saves

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has launched on PC after a long period as a PS4 exclusive, but it's not proven to be a source of celebration for some, who have apparently found the new update wiping their save games from their system.

Several gamers have taken to Reddit to complain that the new update has erased their saves, loosing hundreds of hours of gameplay in the process.

The issue apparently causes the game to issue a warning that there's no "compatible save file" on launch prompting players to create a new game - unfortunately, doing so causes the original save file to be overwritten. To add salt to the wound, cloud saves won't save you here either, if you pardon the pun - quitting the game then syncs the new blank save to the cloud, erasing the previous save data.

We're not sure exactly what's causing this issue or if you'll be affected, but if you've not yet dived in, be careful and if you see this message, don't create a new save. You should also back up your save files if possible, which can be found in your Steam\User Data\STEAMID\582010 folder.

Capcom are apparently working on the issue, and hopefully have server backups of cloud saves which may be able to restore lost save data.

Have you been affected by this issue? If so, let us know down in the comments.