Morrowind Rebirth 5.0 mod update released

If you're not familiar with Morrowind: Rebirth, it's a pretty amazing total conversion for the third entry in The Elder Scrolls series that totally revamps the environments, soundtrack, weapons and NPCs, and it's now hit the final release of the version 5.0 milestone, with some pretty impressive new additions.

Apart from a huge number of bugfixes and some optimization work, this final version of the release introduces brand new creatures, weapons and armor, as well as improving models already introduced in previous versions. There's a huge changelog of additions and changes, but the major new addition of version 5.0 is the five new player homes you can buy.

These are Caldera Darkstone Manor, Balmora River's Edge, Vivec Strider's Rest, Sadrith Mora Fungai Hill and Ald'Ruhn Arwin, all of which have unique new dialogue and come with it's own set of furniture, such as bookshelves, chests and other containers.

Some of these player homes are set in some brand new locations, but the mod overhauls existing locations, too. There's plenty of new creatures, enemies, materials and more to interact with in Morrowind: Rebirth and it really breaths new life into the game.

You can download Morrowind: Rebirth now from our sister site, ModDB.