Morrowind Rebirth celebrates 18th anniversary with major update

In yet another milestone that makes me feel my age, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind turned 18 this past week - and the team behind the Morrowind Rebirth mod are celebrating in style with a new, major update.

If you're not familiar with Morrowind: Rebirth, it's an incredible total conversion that revamps the environments, soundtrack, weapons, and NPCs, and it's now hit the version 5.1 milestone, with some neat new additions.

Apart from a whole host of bug fixes, Fort Darius sees a significant overhaul with a new sleeping/general quarter, jail cell, and armory. The large bridge in Gnisis has also moved to just south for the fort, as it's the previous location meant the "fort would be useless as a defensive fortification." I enjoy that kind of attention to detail.

The Ancestral Tombs have also been overhauled, with new areas, loot, new armor, enchanted weapons, artifacts, and spells.

The mod has also seen new tweaks to general gameplay, such as potions and spells, as well as graphics enhancements and a lot of new textures and improvements to static meshes.

You can download the mod now from our sister site, ModDB, by clicking here.