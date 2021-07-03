Mortal Kombat 11 has had it's final update as developers move on

Mortal Kombat 11 is officially "finished" according to developers NetherRealm Studios, with the team now moving onto a new project.

This means there'll be no more content updates for the game, which has seen a bunch of new characters and other updates over the last couple of years. "NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end," they said in a rather unceremonious tweet.

But the good news is that the team are now working on "something new," although we obviously don't know what this is just now. Injustice 3 is something that many are guessing will be something in the works, though, which is a similar style of game set in the DC universe, and more single-player focus. That game has been teased for a little under a year now, so it makes sense to be the next game in the works from the studio.

There are also rumours of a Marvel game being in the works, but that seems unlikely as NetherRealm is owned by Warner Bros. We'll be sure to bring any further news on NetherRealm's next project as soon as we learn it.