Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition is no longer on Steam

Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition, a reboot of the original Mortal Kombat by NetherRealm, has been removed from Steam and is no longer available to purchase.

The game originally released in 2011 and was a console exclusive, but eventually it made it's way to Steam and included all the Console DLC. Known as the Komplete Edition, it was very well received by fans and critics alike.

The reason for the game's removal seems unclear, however. Fans have speculated it could be due to music rights expiring, or even the rights to Freddy Krueger, who features in the game, reverting back to Warner Bros. invalidating any licensing rights currently in place.

It's unclear if the game will make a return at some point, however there's been no official word as of yet as to what is happening with this situation. We'll be sure to bring any updates as they happen.