Mortal Kombat XI will be the last in the story

Mortal Kombat XI is considered one of the best entries of recent times in the series, encompasing the best of past and present, but it'll also serve as the last in the story, according to Ed Boon, the game's creative director. The good news is, it seems that an all-new story will be coming, perhaps in the not too distant future.

Speaking with Terra Brasil, Ed promised that there will be something big to look forward to next year for the franchise - possibly a new game?

The story of Mortal Kombat, we're pretty much calling this one the end of the story, but we're certainly not through with Mortal Kombat, you know, there's more characters that are going to come, and we have a big surprise coming next year for Mortal Kombat.

Of course, new characters coming isn't much of a surprise, we already know The Joker, Spawn and Sindel are in the pipeline, but I am curious about the big surprise promised next year.

It wouldn't be the first time the universe has been rebooted, so this isn't entirely unprecedented, and it would make sense for a new game to tie into the next movie, due to release in 2021.

Stay tuned to GameFront for more on this as we learn it.