Mortal Shell gets into the Halloween spirit with free update

There's a free update out now for the already spooky Mortal Shell that adds a whole bunch of new features, including Halloween-themed pumpkin hats, and a new alternative soundtrack by black metal band Rotting Christ.



There's some more substantive stuff too, including a brand new quest and a new photo mode. There's a load of new items for shells, too, including the pumpkin hat - and the new alternative soundtrack that plays during bosses, by Rotting Christ, which is optional but will add a fresh take onto a second playthrough for sure.

The new quest, meanwhile, focuses on Gorf the toad, who is, well, a giant toad. It's a good time to pick the game up, too, as it's currently on sale for just $30 on the Epic Games Store.