Mortal Shell is releasing in just a few weeks

Mortal Shell is a new action-RPG that's clearly influenced by Dark Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but from what we've seen, it looks like it has enough unique elements to make this interesting. Besides, more souls-type games aren't a bad thing in my opinion.

Indeed, we've been looking forward to getting our hands on the game, and hopefully having our resident Souls expert James take a look over on our YouTube channel. The good news is we won't have to wait much longer, as the game now has a solid release date set for the 18th of August.



As you can see a new trailer has also been released showing off the game, which recently held a hugely successful public beta. 350,000 players joined in, with over five million watching on Twitch and YouTube.

The test was originally scheduled as a closed beta, but the developers decided to change this to an open-beta due to overwhelming demand, apparently. Players were able to play through the outskirts of Fallgrim and the Abandoned Chamber sections of the game.

The game will release exclusively on the Epic Games Store over on the PC, however, with the game coming to Steam at some point in 2021.