Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Release Date Announced

After eight whole years the team working on Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord are ready for its release!

On the 30th March at 10:00am UTC the game will be available for Early Access release where you can finally explore what the team have been working on for the best part of a decade. The world of Calradia awaits you!

The development team have also stated that the initial price of the game will be reduced by 10% for the first two weeks of sale due to people suffering financial difficulties in the midst of the Coronavirus epidemic, what a fantastic gesture. And not to mention those that own any previous Mount & Blade title will get a further 10% off in selected stores. As the game is in Early Access release there will be some bugs but please ensure you report them through and when the game is finally set for release the aim is for the game to be at its best thanks to your playing time.

The campaign is set to blend the storyline with key events alongside the more traditional gameplay you will all be familiar with if you have played Mount & Blade games before. If you haven't then to explain a little you'll be able to create your own character with their own backstory, you'll be able to play through the open world campaign exploring the lands of Calradia hiring companions and soldiers along the way to conquer towns, castles and other armies that stop you in your quests.

There are of course more modes to play with in multiplayer like skirmish, captain, team deathmatch and of course siege matches. There is still a lot of work to do in regards to multiplayer so be patient with this as the game is still in Early Access release.

Head on over to the Steam store here and purchase Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.