MultiVersus overtakes Elden Ring as top-selling game in July

Warner Bros'smash hit brawling game MultiVersus has managed to dethrone Elden Ring as the top-selling game during the month of July, despite still only being in open beta at the time.

The data comes via NPD, who are reporting that the game was the top-selling video game last month. Even more remarkable is the game only became available on the 19th, which means it rose to the top spot in just 13 days.

Of course, it helps that the game is free to play, unlike Elden Ring. Despite this, sales have been measured against the game's microtransaction content, including Founders Packs, which give players various tickets to unlock characters in the game. According to the data from NPD, these packs were the bulk of the game's launch to the top of the sales charts.



Since its release back in February, Elden Ring has almost continuously, and consistently, held the top spot for game sales. So far it's sold nearly 17 million copies, which means that, whatever happens going forward, it's pretty much guaranteed to still be the best-selling game of 2022.

The question remains though, what is the recipe to MultiVersus' incredible success? It's a solid brawler for sure, releasing on platforms that have long been crying out for a competitive alternative to Smash Bros. Player First has done a fantastic job developing the game to be sure, but the fact it's backed by the Warner Bros' IP, complete with every iconic character under that umbrella from Bugs Bunny to Batman, surely has to have helped.