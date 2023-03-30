Naughty Dog Patches The Last of Us PC Port Problems

Naughty Dog has released a patch for The Last of Us on PC to address the performance issues players have encountered since its launch.

The highly anticipated PC port of the hit game initially suffered from a range of bugs, including shader problems, booting issues, stability and performance issues, and memory leaks, causing frustration for many fans excited to play the game on their computers.



The patch, labelled v1.0.1.5, promises to fix several of these issues, although it isn't clear if it resolves the shader problems that caused strange visuals and performance issues. Hopefully, the patch will address stability problems caused by older graphic drivers and the booting issue that prevented some players from even starting the game.



The memory leaks that caused severe RAM spikes will also be tackled, and mouse and camera jittering problems that depend on hardware and display settings will also be resolved.



Despite the game's recent release, fans have been vocal about their disappointment with the PC port. Many had high expectations, given Sony's success porting games like Marvel's Spider-Man and Returnal. However, Naughty Dog's quick response to the issues and patch release shows its commitment to providing players with the best possible experience.



The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has been highly anticipated by fans, and the release of the patch is a welcome step towards resolving the performance issues many players have experienced. As more fans jump into the world of Joel and Ellie on their gaming PCs, it is hoped that this patch will provide a smoother and more enjoyable experience for everyone.