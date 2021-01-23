New armour is coming to Halo 3 for the first time in ten years

Thanks to the now complete Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, the classic Halo games have been getting a lot of love and attention recently, and now, for the first time in a decade, a brand new set of armour is coming to Halo 3.

The new armour pieces will be added in a free update on the 27th of January, along with Season 5 of Master Chief Collection. There's going to be over 80 new pieces for Halo 3 and Halo Reach that can be unlocked through a new unlock path.

Season 5 of MCC arrives for free in just one week! Featuring:

🛡️ 80 pieces of armor to unlock across Halo 3 and Reach

👥 Brand new weapon skins

🤼 A fresh set of Seasonal Challenges with 4 unique rewards

🎮 On Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC

🔥 And more!



All live on January 27th. pic.twitter.com/873FKJ23fe — Halo (@Halo) January 22, 2021

The rest of the collection is also getting some love with brand new skins for weapons, and there's also a new set of seasonal challenges coming with 4 unique rewards.

Appanrently, a lot of this new content was originally created for Halo: Online, which was a free-to-play PC version of Halo 3's multiplayer mode from many years ago.

For the purists, the new skins can be disabled with a new toggle in the settings, which will replace them some generic, standard skins instead - this is a nice touch, as many see MCC as a way to preserve and update, not rework, the original games.



