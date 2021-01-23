2,070 ONLINE

New armour is coming to Halo 3 for the first time in ten years

Published by FileTrekker 10 hours ago , last updated 10 hours ago

Thanks to the now complete Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, the classic Halo games have been getting a lot of love and attention recently, and now, for the first time in a decade, a brand new set of armour is coming to Halo 3.

The new armour pieces will be added in a free update on the 27th of January, along with Season 5 of Master Chief Collection. There's going to be over 80 new pieces for Halo 3 and Halo Reach that can be unlocked through a new unlock path.

The rest of the collection is also getting some love with brand new skins for weapons, and there's also a new set of seasonal challenges coming with 4 unique rewards.

Appanrently, a lot of this new content was originally created for Halo: Online, which was a free-to-play PC version of Halo 3's multiplayer mode from many years ago.

For the purists, the new skins can be disabled with a new toggle in the settings, which will replace them some generic, standard skins instead - this is a nice touch, as many see MCC as a way to preserve and update, not rework, the original games.


Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!