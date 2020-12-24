New Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix cant rescue your corrupted saves

A new patch has dropped for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 that promises to stop save games from becoming corrupted, but unfortunately, if you've already encountered the issue, your saves can not be, well, saved.

The issue was caused by an 8MB file size limit on save games, which caused users that stuffed their inventory full of items to occasionally hit this limit, corrupting their save. The only solution was to load an earlier save and ditch a bunch of items.

The issue was hitting a huge number of players who had sunk hours into the game. It's just another in a long list of bugs that completely break the game. I'm personally facing my second corrupted save game so far, and I'm just about ready to throw in the towel honestly....

And the bad news is if your save game is already corrupted, Hotfix 1.06 won't restore it - it merely stops the issue from happening on new saves. If you're unable to go back far enough to rescue your save game, then you're pretty much still screwed and will need to start over.

The hotfix also fixes a few other bugs with quests and also "memory management and stability" has been improved on consoles, apparently.