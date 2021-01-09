New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art has been revealed

BioWare has been slowly trickling out concept art and information relating to Dragon Age 4, and although the revealed have been very few and far between, they have certainly been interesting.

Now we have some new concept art, shared by Christian Dailey, the game's executive producer, that gives us our best look yet at what to expect from the game.

Just wanted to say Happy New Year to everyone. I hope all are safe and well. Here's to new beginnings... 🏹💘🏹🐲🐉🐲 pic.twitter.com/Hy22jd0swl — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) January 8, 2021

There are still many unanswered questions, though. Just who this character represents, and what the floating rocks are all about, leaves me with more questions than answers.

Interestingly, the tweet was shared by Mark Darrah, who left the project last month. This left some fans confused, with Darrah then going on to hint he may still be attached to the project in some way. Some Twitter users misunderstood the tweet as Darrah being upset, to which he replied stating"Or.... I could be faking outrage... I'll ask Christian which one he thinks it is tomorrow at work."