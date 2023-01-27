New FPS Meet Your Maker is getting an open beta next month

Behaviour Interactive, the studio that brought you Dead By Daylight, is working on a new first-person shooter title mixed with raiding mechanics, known as Meet Your Maker, and its first public outing is set to get underway with an open beta on February 6th.

The developers confirmed the game, announced last August, will be available for a week-long open beta starting on the 6th. The game has definite Fallout cum Mad Max vibes, with its post-apocalyptic setting that seems the last surviving members of mankind battle for resources that will keep them alive. It's pretty raw stuff, and from the trailers I've seen, very compelling.



This means survival will factor in as much as gunplay, with base building being a key mechanic. You'll then raid other players' bases to expand your resources. Its dog-eat-dog, although the good news is when you are raided, you won't lose your base or resources.

In fact, the game has some interesting progression systems that reward players for creativity, for example, unique trap placements or placing guards, which you can give patrol routes using an "AI recording system."

If you take part in the beta, you'll also get an exclusive decal known as "Chimera's Choice" to use when the full game launches later in the year on the 4th of April. Before the beta, there'll be a live stream on Twitch from the game's developers that promises "a crash course on the game with nearly the entire stream dedicated to pure gameplay."