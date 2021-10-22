New Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy trailer shows off improved visuals

Rockstar has dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition along with a confirmation of the release date, November 1st, meaning we're just under one week away from the game's release.

The game has a number of enhancements over the originals which were detailed in a new update on the Rockstar website. Graphically, the games have now been ported over to Unreal Engine, meaning improved lighting, textures, and effects, much of which you can see in the trailer below. It appears that the character models have also been redone, and while the worlds themselves appear to be almost identical to the originals, the new graphical touches really make them pop.

In addition to the new high-resolution textures, improved draw distances and environmental updates, the game will also have a total overhaul of its controls, with Rockstar describing the games as featuring "Grand Theft Auto V-style" control schemes now, which sounds like a good thing to me. If you've ever tried to play the classics recently, you'll know how... challenging the original control schemes and gameplay can be in these games.

There's a bunch of platform-specific enhancements too, such as Gyro aiming and touch screen zooming on Nintendo Switch, and the PC version will be getting NVIDIA DLSS support, which means 4K visuals all around, especially given the low system requirements (a GTX 970 or above is recommended).

According to Rockstar, "all three titles include a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also features a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world."

The announcement today is apt, as it marks the 20th Anniversary of the release of Grand Theft Auto 3, a game that Rockstar describes as being a cornerstone influence for everything they've created since. "GTAIII helped clarify our approach to making games, and it’s something that has stuck with us in every game we make, from GTAIII through to GTAV, the Red Dead Redemption series and everything else."

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will release on November 1st, and is available to pre-order now.