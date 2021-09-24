New Perfect Dark game will be developed by Tomb Raider studio

Crystal Dynamics, the studio that has been behind the Tomb Raider series of games since the reboot in 2013, will be working alongside The Initiative for the new Perfect Dark game.

The studio has also worked on Marvel's Avengers and Gex, and are a part of Square Enix. The news was announced earlier today by the game's primary developer, The Initiative, who stated that "we are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation" on Twitter.

Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation. pic.twitter.com/EiqjU99wMa — TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) September 24, 2021

They added that "the teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together. We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!"

The game will be the first outing for The Initiative, which has lead by former Crystal Dynamics member Darrell Gallagher. The team also features a number of former BioWare, Crystal Dynamics, and Blizzard employees amongst others.

Right now there's no word on when the new Perfect Dark will be released, but we have to imagine the project is pretty early in development. We'll be sure to report anything new as we learn it.