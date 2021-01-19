New PUBG Universe game apparently due to release this year

PUBG Corp has long spoken of plans to expand the universe of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds with new games that aren't Battle Royales, and will be more story focused. The Callisto Protocol is the first example of this, but apparently, another PUBG related game will be releasing at some point this year.

This comes via Bloomberg, who recently did a profile on Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han. For those who don't know. Krafton Inc is a parent company of PUBG Corp, among other gaming studios. The company intend to capitalise on the PUBG brand, according to the article, which is currently the biggest money-spinner for the group.

The report suggests other PUBG related media could also be in the works, including an animated web cartoon. PUBG is still hugely popular, despite losing ground to games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, selling 70 million copies to date.