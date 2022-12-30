New S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gameplay trailer shows off its huge open world

GSC Game World has released a brand new gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, along with a confirmation that the game is indeed slated to release during 2023.

The new trailer, entitled "Come to Me," shows off two and a half minutes of gameplay, giving you a small taste of the game's unique atmosphere and detailed, open world. Everything you've come to expect from the series is here, with plenty of mystery, dilapidation and horror, although interestingly punctuated by moments of beauty, especially the poppy field at the end. It's emotive in more ways than one.





While the studio confirmed a release date of 2023, there's no word on when, exactly, the game will release. Understandably, the game has suffered some development issues, with GSC Game World suffering a very real impact from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result, the company has since relocated most of its development teams to neighbouring countries.



The company also paid tribute to one of its developers, Volodymyr Yezhov, who was tragically killed while fighting for Ukraine against Russian forces.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released on PC, along with Xbox Games Pass for PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles, next year.