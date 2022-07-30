New Soulslike Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty getting a playable demo

Team Ninja, the same studio behind the excellent Nioh, is working on a new Soulslike action-RPG known as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and while it's not due to release until next year, a playable demo will be coming in the near future, according to the devs.

It was announced alongside the release of the reveal trailer, along with confirmation that the game is being headed up by Team Ninja's two producers, Fumihiko Yasuda, who worked on Nioh, and Masaaki Yamagiwa, known for his work on Bloodborne.

The game seems likely to be pretty steep in Soulslike qualities both on the surface, and behind the scenes. It's set in feudal China and will see you take control of a militia member fighting to survive in a dark fantasy world that seems to be inspired by the Later Han Dynasty, putting the year roughly between 947-951 AD.

The latest tweet from the official Twitter account confirms that a "gameplay trial" is on the way, which roughly translated, means a playable demo. We don't know much in the way of details yet, or if it'll be infinitely playable or a one-shot demo, but it'll be exciting to give it a try before the release next year.

The game will also feature online multiplayer, along with what they describe as "challenging gameplay", which isn't a huge surprise to be fair. The game is due to release early next year and will be on PS4/5, Xbox Series / One, and PC via Xbox Games Pass.