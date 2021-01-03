New STALKER 2 teaser trailer shows off in-engine footage

I've been waiting for a very, very long time to see some in-engine footage from the upcoming STALKER 2, and it's finally here, with a new teaser from GSC Game World showing off just how inexplicably beautiful the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone can actually look.

It's a very short trailer, but it does give us a look at an abandoned building in the heart of the Zone, and what looks to be a radioactive storm you probably don't want to be doing a spot of Urbex in the middle of.

One gripe I have with the trailer is the fact it titles itself as a "gameplay teaser," something that really irks me. Developers and publishers seem to play fast and loose with the word "gameplay" these days, and it's really misrepresentative if you ask me. While this may have been rendered in-engine, it certainly does not even begin to represent actual gameplay.

But what it does show is how the engine will shape up graphically, and while it's a very dark scene, it looks amazing. The game will be once again set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, with the setting of the trailer most likely being Pripyat, the infamous abandoned city near the plant itself, but that's just an educated guess.



