Check out Microsoft Flight Simulator's planes and airports

Microsoft Flight Simulator has already had hands-on testing during its pre-release beta period, but the game is officially due to take to the skies just five days from now - and to hype up the official launch, Microsoft has released a new trailer detailing all the aircraft and specifically crafted airports featured in the game at launch.

There's a great mix of aircraft here, from the Icon A5 glider to the Cessna 152, to larger general aviation aircraft, all the way up to the Queen of the Skies, the Boeing 747. There's something for everyone here, from budding stunt planes, to general aviation enthusiasts, to the full simulation of a commercial airliner.

It's not just about the planes though - the locations you can sit are equally as important, and there's a wide and interesting selection of airports, both challenging and "easy" (I say that in quotations because landing a plane in a sim has never been easy in my experience.)

While it's technically possible to land at any airport in the game, only a certain list of them will have been handcrafted by the developers to be superbly detailed and accurate. These range from massive Class A airports such as Antonio Carlos Jobim International in Brazil, to more challenging airstrips such as the stunning but incredibly tricky Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Saba.

Some of the airports, at the end of the video, are only included in the 'Premium Deluxe' or the 'Deluxe' versions of the game - and at that sort of price, it's really only intended for serious sim enthusiasts. I certainly will be happy enough with the base game, given I'll be lucky if I can land any of these planes in one piece...

I'm super excited to give it a shot though when the game releases on the 18th of August.