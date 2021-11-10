New World Public Test Realm launches with several big changes

New World, Amazon's new MMO and first foray into video games may have had a rocky start but seems to be finding its feet with recent improvements and updates. You can now get an early look at some of these upcoming features and changes thanks to the launch of the Public Test Realm, which will give early access to planned updates.

Public Test Servers are a great way to get new stuff early, if you don't mind living on the edge, with the developers stating that "between our internal testing efforts and your feedback we hope to catch and resolve all serious issues before they reach the live servers," adding that "hundreds of changes have been made and the full release notes will be shared on release day."

You'll be able to level into certain ranges when you join the PTR instantly, and it'll drop you with some appropriate gear to go with it. It's free if you already own the game on Steam and should be accessible now.

Of course, the test server has its downsides and risks and isn't intended to replace the main version. According to Amazon, "when the test period is complete, and the main New World game is updated with the previewed content, all worlds will shut down and be wiped clean. You will still see the New World PTR application in your Steam library, but there will not be active servers until the next time we announce a test."

It's a great way to give feedback on new additions before they make it to the main version, but just what are those changes?

One of the most notable are tweaks to several main quests, which have been given "new task types and quest variants, including wave events destructible objects, and proximity nodes for tracking." There are also three new PVP Faction Mission types, Control Points, Intercept and War Camp. In addition, poach missions are now gone, and PVP missions now rest when you die, rather than being forfeited.

Another big change will be the linking and unifying trading posts, meaning players can buy and sell the same results from any trading post throughout the world. According to the update, "fees for Buy and Sell Orders are defined by the Settlement that you’re posting from. Additionally, Transaction Taxes on purchases you make are defined by the Settlement in which you are making the purchase. Items listed in Sell Orders that expire return to the Settlement from which they were posted."



