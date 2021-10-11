Next Year's Call of Duty could be Modern Warfare 2

Multiple reports are circulating around the internet right now suggesting that next year's Call of Duty game could be Modern Warfare 2. The primary source appears to be Tom Henderson, a well-known Call of Duty leaker who has suggested that Call of Duty 22 is "confirmed" as Modern Warfare 2.

Posting on Twitter, Henderson stated that he's allegedly seen artwork that states "Modern Warfare 2" as the title, but that "this does not necessarily confirm the title [...] as names can change during development." This isn't the first time Henderson has hinted at this, previously stating back in September that the next Call of Duty was "expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019."

I can confirm that the 2022 title is called "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"



And the art work looks fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/PWw5CRIpr1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 9, 2021

Video Games Chronicle also made similar claims, suggesting that the game will feature special forces fighting against drug cartels. The game is allegedly being developed under the codename of 'Project Cortez' and will be developed by Infinity Ward.

It's likely either way, though. Modern Warfare 2019 was hugely successful, and you can bet your bottom dollar that a sequel would be the next logical step, with that game leaving plenty of scope for further development of the introduced characters. Henderson finally points out that we may be waiting until Summer 2022 before we hear anything further though, so treat this purely as rumor for now.