NHS workers can grab over 85,000 games for free

If you work for the UK's National Health Service or NHS, firstly, thank you. Secondly, get on this, as you can take your pick of over 85,000 games entirely for free, thanks to The Games for Carers initiative.

The scheme includes various game developers and publishers, including SEGA, Microsoft, and EA. They have partnered with UKIE to provide free games to all NHS workers as a thank you for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

It covers games for all platforms, including Xbox One, PS4, PC and even mobile games, so there's truly something for everyone. The scheme is using the Keymailer platform to distribute the keys, and so far, there are over 85,000 titles on the service, with more due to be added soon.

UKIE CEO Dr. Jo Twist stated in a press release that;

The UK games industry has been proud to play its part in conveying these vital public health messages during this national emergency. Now our community has united again to say thank you to the truly extraordinary people who make up the NHS frontline team.

If you're a frontline NHS worker, you can head to this page now to find out how to claim your games.