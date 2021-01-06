Nintendo acquires Luigi's Mansion studio Next Level Games

Nintendo has confirmed its intention to acquire Next Level Games, the studio behind Luigi's Mansion 3, in a statement, it released to shareholders and more widely today.

According to Nintendo, it intends to make the Canadian studio a subsidiary of Nintendo, but the deal is still pending approval from shareholders.

Next Level Games has worked with Nintendo in the past on games including Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Strikers. Presumably, the studio will continue to work on similar titles for Nintendo after the purchase, should it complete.

According to Nintendo, the purchase will only have a minor effect on Nintendo's financial year. What are their plans for Next Level? Only time will tell...