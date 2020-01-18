Nintendo: Doom Eternal still coming to Switch

Nintendo have officially confirmed that Doom Eternal will still be coming to the Nintendo Switch when it launches later on this year.

There were concerns that the platform may have been dropped, as both the game's developers and Nintendo themselves have gone quiet about the port - however, Nintendo have set the record straight in the latest Nintendo Newsletter, an official communication to fans covering Switch ports due to be released this year.





Doom Eternal will also be joined by other Switch ports including The Outer Worlds, Minecraft Dungeons, Panzer Dragoon and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, as well as No More Heroes 3.

Doom has a fair presence on Switch now, with the classic games also being ported to the console. Doom Eternal looks like it'll be one of the most brutal and visually stunning games yet, so it'll be interesting to see how this translate to Switch.



