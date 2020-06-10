No Man's Sky and more heading to Xbox Game Pass

There's a number of new games heading to Xbox Game Pass this month, the most notable of which is No Man's Sky, the space-flight-em-up that's really turned around its fortunes in recent times.

No Man's Sky is heading to Microsoft's subscription gaming service tomorrow, and along for the ride is coming full cross-play functionality, meaning Windows Store, Steam, PS4, and Xbox will all be able to play together. Pretty neat.

There's a host of other titles also heading to the service this month, including Battletech, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, and Bard's Tale Remastered, to name a few, and all well worth trying out.

The one downside is although there are five new games heading to the service, there are eight leaving, including Everspace, The Last Door: Season 2, and Riptide GP: Renegade.

Most of the games leaving the platform aren't as notable, however, but it does highlight one of the flaws of online subscription services.

That being said, there's still plenty of amazing AAA games on Game Pass for PC currently including Minecraft Dungeons, Halo 2: Anniversary, and more.