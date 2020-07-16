No Man's Sky Desolation update gives me Alien vibes

No Man's Sky has released it's the latest update, known as Desolation, and it's taken a distinctly different direction compared to what we've seen previously. Indeed, looking at the trailer below, the new update is giving me some serious Alien vibes.

There's a good reason for that, too. It adds abandoned space freighters that players can explore, although as you'd expect, not without a certain element of danger. As with much of No Man's Sky, they're procedurally generated, so there's always something new to explore, and they're full of lootable resources.





The ships are home to various hostile life-forms, though, and we see something rare to No Man's Sky - close-quarters combat in an enclosed environment. Indeed, Hello Games has gone on record to state that they've made changes to the balance of weapons and enemies in this regard, for a "more dynamic" experience.

There's even ship logs and notes to find onboard these derelicts, meaning each one will have a little bit of a backstory as to what happened. That's really neat.



