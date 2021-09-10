No Man's Sky Twitch Drops are now live

Celebrating their success of turning their Steam rating from Overwhelmingly Negative, to Mixed, to Mostly Positive, the team at Hello Games are celebrating and with good cause. They're celebrating by launching a series of Twitch drops running from today until Monday 13th September.

This is all on the heels of their latest update, Frontiers, that according to Eurogamer, "lets you govern and grow your own Mos Eisley". Good news for you twitch fans, if you link your Hello Games account to your Twitch account and sit and watch a few No Man's Sky streams with the "Drops Enabled" tag, you'll earn some sweet exclusive in-game loot.

You can get started here: https://twitch.nomanssky.com/

To celebrate the launch of the latest FRONTIERS update and the CARTOGRAPHERS expedition, we have teamed up with a few streamer friends for No Man’s Sky’s second Twitch Drops event. Twitch Drops are free items awarded to players for watching selected streams on Twitch.tv. Simply link your Steam, PlayStation or Xbox account to your Twitch account using the links below then sit back and enjoy any of the No Man’s Sky streamers with Drops Enabled from Thursday September 9th to Monday September 13th. See below for more details. Unlocked rewards should be claimed on Twitch within 24 hours. They can then be found in-game in the Quicksilver store aboard the Space Anomaly, which is summonable on your first sojourn into space after you have established your first base

The term "doing a No Man's Sky" has become synonymous with a game developer over promising and under-delivering, and turning it around with continual updates. You can list the games that have performed "a No Man's Sky"on maybe one hand.

We may even get involved on our own twitch channel this weekend at twitch.tv/gamefront - make sure you're giving us a follow there!



If you're interested and don't own No Man's Sky yet, I think now is as good a time as any to dive in and "Chart the infinite universe". Personally, I really enjoy the game and though your start varies from player to player, if you have a friend or two you'll be exploring the stars in no time. To sweeten the deal, No Man's Sky is currently 50% off on GOG.com and Steam.