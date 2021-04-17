No, Square Enix isn't being sold to the highest bidder

Square Enix has shut down rumours that it's being sold, with the publisher explicitly stating that it has not received any offers of acquisition.

The rumours were started by Bloomberg Japan earlier in the week, who claimed several parties were interested in snapping up the company. Apparently, to different bank officials "familiar with the situation" were believed to be the sources, with stock in Square Enix rising by 13.8% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange following the news.

The story was quickly shut down by Square Enix themselves, though, with an official statement confirming the company isn't for sale, and that they had no offers or approaches; "We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses."

It would be a huge acquisition should Square Enix have been sold, but not entirely surprising these days, with companies like Bethesda being snapped up by Microsoft recently.