Nukes have started falling in Call of Duty: Warzone prematurely

While we knew some kind of nuclear apocalypse was coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, it seems some of the nukes have set themselves off a little early - only somebody forgot to arm them with warheads.

In what seems like a bug, some nuclear weapons have been launching into the air, at random, before falling back to earth and simply disappearing. Modern Warzone, a fan site, managed to capture this happening and uploaded the footage to Twitter, which shows the rather spectacular launch, and rather disappointing "explosion" at the end...

Verdansk has officially been nuked 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r7UHmTMBGa — ModernWarzone ☢️ (@ModernWarzone) April 6, 2021

It seems the issue is a glitch or bug, possibly related to the King Slayer Trios playlist. The map is going to get nuked for real at some point, though, with the current theory being the eradication of the undead zombie outbreak that's plaguing the map right now. Obviously, it'll be a segue into the new Call of Duty Warzone map, which is believed to be an 80's version of Verdansk.

The next season of Warzone gets underway on April 22nd, so we'll likely find out around or before then.