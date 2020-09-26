Nvidia accidentally leaks cached user data online

It's been a rough week for the Nvidia PR team - admist growing concerns about their AIB partners and their use of insufficent capacitors on some 3080 cards causing crashing and stability issues - theere's perhaps a bigger fire to put out, as the Nvidia website is allegedly leaking cached user data to other visitors at random.

It seems the Nvidia store pages are leaking the email addresses and personal information of other shoppers on occasion when loading a page. This is a common mistake that has happened to retailers in the past when implimenting caching, but it's also a serious one.

Indeed, according to one reddit user, the site even showed them "partially masked" credit card details from another user. Another user on Twitter shared a story of a shopper contacting them using the details the website leaked in order to try and buy their RTX 3080 from them.

Nvidia has stated they're investigating the reports, stating to PC Gamer that they are "nvestigating the issue and will provide further information once it is available" - we'll be sure to provide any updates on the situation as we learn them.