Nvidia has stopped selling RTX 3080 GPUs on it's website

The shortage of Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3090 cards out in the wild shows no signs of letting up, and indeed, may be worsening following Golden Week in China, where most businesses close down to celebrate the week long holiday.

The situation has also been compounded by scalpers, using bots to soak up as many cards as they can as soon as stock becomes available. Indeed, the net effect seems to be hitting even Nviida itself, who no longer have the RTX 3080 or 3090 cards for sale on their webstore.

Instead, Nvidia is now directing customers to Best Buy, who have new stock of the Founders Edition cards, while they work on improving and relaunching a brand new webstore solution, according to a post on the official forums.

While Best Buy is an alternative for US buyers, in the UK and Europe, there's no longer anywhere to buy founders edition cards, with the webstore now redirecting to third party retailers in those regions. Nvidia have stated that they "continue to review Founders Edition fulfillment options" in those regions.

As for how it'll be before Nvidia starts selling the Founders edition through their website, and outside of the USA, again is not yet known - there's no end in sight for the chronic stock shortages of RTX 30 series cards, and even Jensen himself has stated it'll be well into 2021 before stock levels start to normalize.