Nvidia leak suggests The Last Borderlands could be real

The recent Nivida GeForce Now leak is still revealing new and juicy information, with YouTuber Whimsu claiming to have found evidence of a new game known as 'The Last Borderlands', potentially the next game in the Borderlands franchise.

The leak has already revealed the release date for BioShock 4 and Hollow Knight: Silksong, and now it seems that the next Borderlands may also be hidden among its files. Nvidia has already acknowledged the leak and claimed that the information is "speculative" and not confirmed, however.

There's also nothing tying this game title to Gearbox, and instead, the developer and publisher are listed as RealmsQuest Ltd, an IT firm based in Brighton, randomly. The only possible connection is that Hangar 13, another 2K studio, is also based in Brighton, but that could be a very tenuous link, especially given the fact that Gearbox's Randy Pitchford has promised that all Borderlands games will be lead by them.

We'll keep an eye on the situation and report any further information as we learn it.