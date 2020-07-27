Nvidia release hotfix for Death Stranding texture glitch

Nvidia has released an optional 'hotfix' driver for gamers who are experiencing texture corruption issues in Death Stranding on RTX 20 series or GTX 16 series cards.

The hotfix driver is based on the newest 451.67 drivers and is available to download now from the Nvidia website, but you'll need to specifically go and grab it, it won't be delivered via usual channels. You can download the hotfix driver by clicking here.

In addition to the Death Stranding fix, there are a few other fixes included too;

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.

[Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs

Nvidia Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings

Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.

Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled

[Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps

[G-Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor



