Nvidia RTX 3080's will be in short supply until 2021, says Jensen

If you had hopes of getting your hands on an RTX 3080 - or indeed any 3000-series card - this side of the New Year, you might have a tough time of it, as CEO Jensen Huang has gone on record to state he expects that supply won't catch up to demand until next year.

Nvidia has already pushed back the launch of the RTX 3070 in an attempt to build up inventory, but the card is still expected to quickly sell-out. The RTX 3080 and 3090 both suffered problematic launches with cards almost instantly selling out or scalped by bots.

Huang blames the upcoming holiday season, combined with the already overwhelming demand, as reasons for the supply difficulties, stating on a call with analysts and journalists that "Even before the holiday season we were doing incredibly well, and then you add on top of it, the Ampere factor, and then you add on the Ampere holiday factor, and we're going to have a really really big Q4 season."

Despite obvious indications that supply has been slow, likely due to international difficulties due to COVID, Huang also claims that supply isn't the issue, but simply that "demand" is. I find this a little difficult to believe, though.

So if you were hoping to see an RTX 3080 under your Christmas tree - or sooner - this year, it seems you might be out of luck. It'll be interesting to see how AMD handles the launch of their Big Navi cards later this month.



