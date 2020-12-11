Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti allegedly referenced in HP OEM driver

According to LaptopVideo2Go, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is real - and referenced as a device driver ID in a new listing from HP, along with another yet-unreleased variant that is believed to be a mobile variant of the RTX 3070 with 16GB of VRAM.

As you'd expect, mobile versions of the 3060 and even a mobile 3050 are also coming according to the listing, although as of writing, none of these cards has been officially revealed. Call me sceptical, too - but nothing officially ties these new IDs against the supposed names/variants of these new cards.

Apparently, matching the IDs against a website known as The PCI ID Repository (kudos for the 1990's web design lads) confirm the IDs match - but there's nothing even remotely official - it's all to be taken with a pinch of salt if you ask me.

The 3080 Ti, if real, is speculated to sit between the 3080 and 3090 in terms of price and performance, and is expected to have 9,984 CUDA cores with 20GB of VRAM - which would make the 3090 even more of a poor value, honestly.

As for if and when these cards will come, well it's hard to imagine, given most consumers haven't had a chance to get their hands on the current lineup of cards yet. Regardless, that doesn't seem to be slowing Nvidia down when it comes to product launches.

Nvidia has another product launch event coming in January, so perhaps we'll learn more then.