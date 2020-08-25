Nvidia's RTX 3090 might need an 850W power supply

If you've got your eye on an RTX 3090 - which, by the way, is currently rumored to weigh in at around the $1,400 mark - you may also find yourself having to fork out for a beefier power supply, too.

The new Ampere generation of GPU's will feature a new 12-pin PCIe power connector, which will require an adapter or replacement cables for existing power supplies. In addition, according to PSU manufacturer Seasonic, the new connector recommends at least an 850W power supply.

According to Seasonic, the new connector is known as the "Nvidia 12-pin PCIe Molex Micro-Fit 3.0 Connector" (try saying that after a few beers, huh?) and will feature on, at the very least, founders editions of the RTX 30-series of cards. It is also possible, but not yet confirmed, that third party GPU manufacturers will also use the connector.

To add to the confusion, it's not clear at this time what adapters you'll exactly need, where you'll be able to get these from, and the exact power requirements to be able to use them.

According to the blurb on the side of the box shown by Seasonic, the new connector recommends a PSU with at least 850W, or more, of capacity. It's unclear if the GPU itself will draw anywhere near as much as that, but it's certainly a possibility down the road, if not on this next generation of cards.

Nvidia is due to officially reveal the RTX 30-series of cards on the 1st of September.