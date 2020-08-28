Observer is heading to PC and you can play the demo now

Observer is a psychological horror that originally released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It's now heading to PC and next-gen consoles and PC players can get their hands on a demo of the newly upgraded Observer: System Redux right now.

The new, updated release will feature three new side cases, changes to game mechanics, and an improved stealth system. Existing cases will also be updated with new "neural interrogations," too. There's a graphical upgrade for the next-gen hardware too, of course, with Ray Tracing and HDR lighting being added.



You'll have to buy the game again on a next-gen console or PC if you already own it, but there is at least a 10% discount on the Steam store right now if you choose to pre-order it. There's also a playable demo available, so you can give it a try and see if it's for you.

Observer: System Redux will release later in 2020.