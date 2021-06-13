2,190 ONLINE

Obsidian are definitely working on The Outer Worlds 2

That's all we know, though.

In a rather humorous, and on-point trailer for The Outer Worlds franchise, Obsidian revealed that the sequel is indeed in development, but that's all it really said. In what seems to be a parody of game trailers, it admits that the developers have not yet finished the design or story, have no gameplay to show, and only confirms that The Outer Worlds 2 is, indeed, a thing.

It's pretty funny, though. It's refreshingly honest in a way, too. The description of the trailer does reveal a little, though. "New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds. The Outer Worlds 2 is coming...and when that day is closer we will show you more...but until then enjoy this."

Still, I am pretty hyped a sequel is in the works. I loved the original, and despite requiring perhaps a little polish in terms of how environments are handled, it was probably one of the most immersive RPGs I've played in some time. 

