Oculus VR team renamed to Facebook Reality Labs

Just a week after the news that Oculus Rift users would be forced to use Facebook, or else find themselves losing access to their own devices, the social media giant has now confirmed that Oculus Rift's VR and AR teams will now be renamed to Facebook Reality Labs.

It's another step in what appears to be Facebook's attempt to fully absorb Oculu into Facebook - while the name 'Facebook Reality Labs' is not new, being a separate research division within the group, all Oculus VR and AR teams are now united under the Facebook brand.

According to Andrew Bosworth, the head of Facebook Reality Labs, the brand is to "look towards the future" and to unify the devices with Facebook's branding;

Much like Facebook’s recent corporate rebranding, our emphasis is on clarity—visually identifying us as a part of Facebook while looking toward the future of the next computing platform that puts people at the center.

Even Oculus Connect, their annual developer's conference, has now been rebranded to Facebook connect, all but eliminating the Oculus brand. While the devices themselves are still using the Oculus name, at least for the moment, I strongly suspect that they'll be brought under the Facebook brand too in the near future...







