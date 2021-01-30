Old School Runescape is heading to Steam in February

One of the best MMORPGs in the world is coming to the Steam platform on the 24th of February - It is a favourite amongst fans of the genre and a game that keeps on giving - it's also a game that players return too when they want to get that nostalgic feeling of what it was to be young and care-free...

Old School Runescape recently celebrated a peak of concurrent players totalling a massive 157,000 logging in. It continues to hit up the Twitch viewing leaderboards and with its mobile version has hit 8 million installs, and the mobile version has also won awards as the game continues to win over new players into an immersive world with so much to do and see.

Rob Hendry, the Executive Producer of Old School Runescape, said in an announcement:

What began as a vanilla server for RuneScape has evolved into an eight-year success story and were so excited that it’s expanding to the Steam platform next month. 2021 is set to be a huge year for Old School RuneScape with a jam-packed release schedule, and all content accessible with cross-platform play. We’re confident that both our community and new players alike will find their time in the game an exhilarating one.

The release is part of the game's 20h anniversary celebrations, and according to the announcement, players will be able to link their existing OSRS accounts to the new Steam version, allowing you seamlessly pick up where you left off, even if you haven't logged in to the game for a decade or more.

Of course, releasing on Steam also brings with it a few enhancements, including achievements and trading cards. Despite being considered as a "time capsule," Old School Runescape is still hugely popular with players and is even updated with new items, monsters, and features from time to time.

Check out the Old School Runescape on the Steam store page here