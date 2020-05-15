One of Ubisoft's AAA titles could be delayed

Ubisoft has FIVE AAA titles currently cooking away at their various studios, including Watch Dogs Legion and, of course, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The company has stated several times now that it intends to release all five titles before the end of April 2021. However, it's possible that one of these might now be delayed.

The reason is due to the high level of uncertainty created by COVID-19. Like most studios, developers at Ubisoft are now working from home, which Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot commented "calls for prudence" when it comes to releasing targets.

The comment came on the company's earnings call, where they discussed a range of financial targets just in case "the release of an AAA title" was delayed to the next fiscal year.

The COVID-19 crisis calls for prudence, as numerous uncertainties have arisen. The transition to working from home has had short-term repercussions on our production, for the time being, limited to a few weeks. The coming months will provide more visibility on whether we can maintain our release plans.

While it's not at all certain any of these games will be delayed, it seems Ubisoft is naturally hedging their bets given the situation. They did, however, say they "don't see any specific issues on a specific game," but that they "are taking a generally cautious stance there."

Of candidates for likely delay, Watch Dogs Legion is least likely, with Rainbow Six Quarantine also likely towards the end stages of development. Gods and Monsters, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are potential candidates, and there's a currently unknown fifth game which may also be affected.




