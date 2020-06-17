Origin Access less than $1 for the first month

Origin Access is an online subscription service that allows you free access to a catalogue of titles, and while it's been outshone in recent times by Xbox Game Pass, it has a decent collection of titles such as the Battlefield Series, Dragon Age and Dead Space.

And if you're interested in trying it out, you can get the first month for just 99c - less than a dollar - if you take advantage of their limited time offer.

Anyone who signs up for the service before the 29th of June will be able to try the service for the cut down price, but if you decide to stay on after that first month, it'll cost you $4.99 thereafter, the usual subscription cost.

You won't get access to the Origin Access Premiere titles though, such as Jedi: Fallen Order or the remaster of Command & Conquer. You do get a 10% discount on the Origin store for any purchases while an active subscriber, however, so if you've had your eye on some recent titles, that alone may make it worth a punt.



