Origin and EA Access merging to form EA Play

Changes are coming to the way EA structures their subscription gaming services, with both EA Access and Origin Access being unified under one brand known as EA Play.

It makes sense, as the two separate naming schemes essentially represented the same service but on different platforms. The service will offer access to the same, existing library of EA games, along with a 10% discount on any EA games purchases. Origin Access Premier, which offers access to a larger game library and new EA releases, will be renamed to EA Play Pro in line with the new brand.

This simplifaction of branding is being implemented before the service launches on Steam, the first third-party subscription service to launch on Valve's platform. EA also announced plans to introduce new features to EA Play in the future, such as monthly rewards and in-game challenges.

While EA Access and Origin Access will now have a shared branding, confusingly the subscription itself is still separate across each storefront/platform, so you'll still need to subscribe twice to access the service on both PC and console, for example.

To add to the branding confusion, EA already has used the 'EA Play' name for their large conference presentations, such as those at E3, and the company confirmed these will also be renamed to 'EA Play Live' going forward.



