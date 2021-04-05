Outriders developers may look at future big expansions

Outriders has been a smash hit since it released, and despite a few server issues, has proved popular with gamers - and when something is popular, it usually leaves just one complaint - "we want more".

Indeed, the game's developers, People Can Fly, have heard those particular cries, stating recently to Forbes that they have "so many more stories to tell, and a lot of ideas we want to explore that we couldn't fit in the original game, so we're happy to create more content in the future." He went on to add that any future content would come as a large expansion with new, self-contained stories.

So it seems likely, should the game's popularity hold, that such expansions may come in the future. The game hasn't been designed to be a live-service game as such, but it's great to know that there is still the possibility of big content updates down the road.

Indeed, it seems similar to how Diablo 2 used to deliver updates, as hinted at in the same interview - "for inspiration, everything started with Diablo, which we still regard as best in class. We wanted to use Diablo as reference, not really other games from our genre."