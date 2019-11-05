Overwatch 2 director says leaks were 'extremely demoralizing'

Overwatch 2 was heavily leaked before it's official reveal at BlizzCon this past weekend. Not much seemed to remain a secret, with the game itself, two of it's locations, and it's various game modes all leaking before the event, partly thanks to an uncovered training document ESPN managed to get their hands on.

The game's director, Jeff Kaplan, has now spoken out about the leaks, suggesting that while they might be fun for gamers, they're ultimately 'extremely demoralizing' for those working on the game. Speaking with Kotaku, he said;

If you want to know how game developers feel about leaks, the WoW team made a cinematic called Shadowlands, and picture my face where Sylvanas' was. and then instead of that helmet, it was my cellphone.

He went on to say that although expected and sometimes unavoidable, leaks take their toll on developers, especially those who have never experienced it before, citing The Burning Crusade's leaks as an example.

If you fast-forward to 2019, everybody looks back at Burning Crusade as one of WoW's strongest moments, their favorite expansions, and nobody remembers that Burning Crusade was leaked at all. Leaks are very interesting in that they have more of a moral impact on the team than anything else. It's extremely demoralizing. You feel totally deflated.

While leaks can sometimes generate positive publicity, the information is released in an uncontrolled manner, which as such the early reveals are often "incoherent" because information is still often missing from the leaks. Often, things can leak that may have been changed or cut entirely from a game, tinting public perception of what to expect from the final product.

What are your thoughts of leaks within the industry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.